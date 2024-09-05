Published 16:19 IST, September 5th 2024
IAF Helicopter Rescues Four Critically Injured from Gorge in Uttarakhand
The rescue operation was a typical joint operation, where the Indian Army jawans had lifted the survivors from the crash site to Karcham helipad.
Indian Army personnel retrieved the survivors from the crash site and transported them to the Karcham helipad | Image: ANI
16:17 IST, September 5th 2024