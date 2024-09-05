sb.scorecardresearch
  • IAF Helicopter Rescues Four Critically Injured from Gorge in Uttarakhand

Published 16:19 IST, September 5th 2024

IAF Helicopter Rescues Four Critically Injured from Gorge in Uttarakhand

The rescue operation was a typical joint operation, where the Indian Army jawans had lifted the survivors from the crash site to Karcham helipad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Army personnel retrieved the survivors from the crash site and transported them to the Karcham helipad
Indian Army personnel retrieved the survivors from the crash site and transported them to the Karcham helipad | Image: ANI
16:17 IST, September 5th 2024