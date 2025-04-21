Injured IAF Officer Shares Chilling Video, Narrates Details of Disturbing Road Rage With Him, His Wife In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, were allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru by a group of men during a road rage incident.

The IAF officer, who works with the DRDO, shared details of the incident on his social media account.

Aditya Bose described how he and his wife were attacked while inside their car, as the miscreants used a key to punch a hole in the vehicle.

A video has surfaced showing the IAF officer bleeding from his forehead and visibly injured.

The Bengaluru cyber police are currently attempting to reach him to register an official complaint. In the video, he alleges that he was assaulted during the road rage incident.

Meanwhile, authorities are working to verify the details, and efforts are ongoing to establish contact with the victim as part of the investigation.

Wing Commander Bose shared multiple photos of the crime scene showing the face of the accused.

In one of the photos, Aditya Bose says one can see how well they were prepared. They had come wearing the helmet and used the key to punch him when he was inside the car.

"This is the face of the asura who abused my wife and assaulted me thereafter with help from the local youth,” Wing Commander Aditya Bose. The IAF officer showed the key with blood which the accused used to attack him.

Aditya Bose also shared a video, revealing chilling details of how they were attacked, on a busy street in the heart of the city.

Narrating the incident in his video, the IAF officer said, “Good morning, I am right now at the airport. You must be knowing what has happened in the morning. So, I will narrate the entire incident so that everything is clear.”

“In the morning, I had a flight to catch. I am going to Calcutta today for admitting my father to hospital. He has some surgery to be done. So, my wife Madhumita was driving me at around morning 6.30 to drop me to the bus stop. And near Gopalan Grand Mall, just near Siviraman Nagar, suddenly from the right one bike comes and stops in front of our car. I will share the dash cam video also and it will be available in CCTV,” he said.

“He (the accused) comes in front of our car, parks his bike and thereafter, wearing a helmet, keys in his hand, comes in front of our car and starts saying, you DRDO people and something in Kannada. So, my wife was driving. He saw that and came towards my side,” the IAF officer said.

“And hence started arguing and suddenly, all of a sudden, he punched me with his key. I didn't realise what had happened. I tried to open the door and come outside. I threw him away and thereafter, just to exit from that area, I rushed to the bike, took the bike and threw it away on the side and was coming back to the car, just to sit and exit the area. And suddenly, he came with something and started hitting me again. Finally, he was taking a stone and trying to break the glass of my car,” Wing Commander Aditya Bose said.

The officer further narrated and said, “I stopped him. Using the same stone, he hit me on my head. The shocking thing is that the local people, the Kannada people there, everybody was watching. There were aged people who were only telling the person who had done the crime that he was wrong. Get away from here. But the other locals, they were supporting him. They were holding my hand. That guy even bit me in my finger. He bit me in my finger."

Wing Commander Aditya Bose said that it's atrocious the way they attacked him. “If I had the capacity, I could have done anything to him. I was larger in size, larger in power. But shockingly, he came prepared. He is in his hand, wearing a helmet, and he wanted to aggravate the situation. And God knows what would have happened if my wife was there alone.”