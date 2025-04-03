'IAF Still Flying Jaguar Relics From 70s': Brother Of Martyred Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav Tweets

Jaguar aircraft crash: A day after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat , Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav's alleged brother, Abhishek Yadav, criticised the continued use of the aging fighter jets, calling them "relics from the 70s."

Expressing his grief and frustration, Abhishek Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the IAF's reliance on the outdated aircraft. “Lost my brother today, a void that’ll never fill. IAF’s still flying Jaguars—relics from the 70s, retired everywhere else by 2007,” he wrote.

The IAF has not yet issued an official response to Abhishek Yadav’s remarks. Meanwhile, an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Note: Republic World does not independently verify Abhishek Yadav’s claimed relationship with the martyred pilot.

Meanwhile, his father, Sushil Yadav, speaking to reporters, described him as a brilliant student and a source of immense pride for the family. "My father and grandfather served in the Army, and I was in the Air Force. We were always proud of him. He gave his life while trying to save another, but the pain of losing my only son is immeasurable," he said.

Engaged Just Last Week

The young IAF pilot had recently gotten engaged, his father revealed. A graduate of Pune’s National Defence Academy ( NDA ) Course 135, Siddharth had joined the prestigious institution in January 2016.

Recalling how he received the heartbreaking news, Sushil Yadav said, "The commanding air officer called around 11 pm last night and informed us about the crash. One pilot was rescued, but our son couldn’t make it."

Jaguar Fighter Crash

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suvarda village on Kalavad Road in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Videos accessed by Republic reveal a massive blaze at the crash site, with thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage. The impact of the crash left the area engulfed in flames, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

The incident took place around 9:30 PM during a night training sortie. Reports suggest that the pilots faced a midair technical malfunction, forcing them to eject. Sadly, one pilot lost his life, while the other, who is now in stable condition, is undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

CCTV of The Exact Moment Emerges

Meanwhile, chilling CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is rapidly spreading on social media. The video captures the jet plummeting behind the trees, followed by a bright flash of light moments after the crash.

Court of Inquiry Ordered