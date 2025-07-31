IAS SP Goyal Takes Charge As New Chief Secretary Of UP, Vows Zero Tolerance Against Crime And Corruption | Image: X

Lucknow: IAS SP Goyal has assumed the role of the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Goyal took charge of the office after the end of IAS Manoj Kumar Singh's tenure in the position. As Goyal steps into his new role, he has outlined his priorities, calling for a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption.

Upon assuming the role, Goyal stressed on his commitment to prioritising zero tolerance towards crime and corruption, aligning with the Chief Minister's vision for the state. The senior IAS officer stated that he would focus on implementing the schemes of the State and Centre swiftly, with a particular emphasis on industrial development and making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy.

IAS SP Goyal is poised to bring about transformative changes in the state's administration with his extensive experience and expertise. His appointment comes at a crucial time, as the state government seeks to strengthen its efforts in maintaining law and order, promoting development, and ensuring the welfare of its citizens.

Zero Tolerance Against Crime and Corruption

The UP's Chief Secretary's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against crime and corruption is a crucial move, given the state's ongoing efforts to tackle these pressing issues. By prioritising these areas, the new Chief Secretary is likely to create a safer and more transparent environment for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The transition of power from Manoj Kumar Singh to SP Goyal is expected to be seamless, with the outgoing Chief Secretary having laid a strong foundation for his successor to build upon. Goyal's familiarity with the state's administrative machinery will enable him to hit the ground running, driving initiatives that promote the state's progress and prosperity.

As Chief Secretary, SP Goyal will play an important role in shaping the state's development agenda, focusing on key areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and social welfare. His experience in handling critical administrative issues will be invaluable in addressing the state's challenges and capitalising on growth opportunities.

Chief Minister's Vision For Uttar Pradesh

The appointment of SP Goyal comes after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Rajapur in Chitrakoot, where he talked about the region's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The Chief Minister affirmed that Chitrakoot is poised to emerge as a land of faith, security, and self-reliance. During his visit, CM Yogi offered prayers at Tulsi Janmakutir and had darshan of the manuscript of the Shri Ramcharitmanas preserved at the Manas Mandir.

The Chief Minister also attended the Tulsi Sahitya Sammelan held at Tulsi Resort, where he met with revered spiritual leaders Sant Murari Bapu and Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya. CM Yogi Adityanath asserted on the proud cultural and spiritual legacy of Chitrakoot, explaining that the region is destined to become a land of faith, security, and self-reliance. He detailed the government's initiatives, including the development of the Ram Van Gaman Marg, Bundelkhand Motorway, Defence Corridor, and integrated tourism infrastructure in Chitrakoot.

Boosting Tourism And Local Employment

The Chief Minister also announced plans for constructing a riverfront along the Yamuna to boost tourism and local employment. He also mentioned the huge rise in crop production, particularly pulses, oilseeds, and maize, and assured continued support for farmers through soil testing and agricultural insurance.