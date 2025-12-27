Updated 27 December 2025 at 15:52 IST
ICG Executes Medical Evacuation of 24-year-old Indian Sailor From UK-Flagged Vessel off Goa Coast
New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard's Ship C-427 carried out the swift medical evacuation of a 24-year-old Indian mariner from a UK-flagged merchant vessel off the Goa coast on Friday.
In a post on X, the India Coast Guard emphasised that its prompt response highlights the organisation's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea through professionalism and readiness.
"@IndiaCoastGuard Ship C-427 executed a swift #MEDEVAC of a 24-year-old #Indian mariner from the #UnitedKingdom-flagged merchant vessel MV Anglo Marie Louise on 26 Dec 25, off #Goa. The prompt response underscores #ICG's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea through professionalism, readiness, and precision. #MaritimeSafety #WeProtect," said the India Coast Guard.
Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard's ship Rani Durgavati facilitated the repatriation of four Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan authorities, the Indian Coast Guard shared.
In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said that all personnel and the vessel were safely escorted and handed over to local fisheries authorities in Nagapattinam.
The Indian Coast Guard said, "Strengthening Maritime Cooperation @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rani Durgavati facilitated the repatriation of 04 Indian fishermen along with 01 IFB at the IMBL from Sri Lankan authorities. All personnel and the vessel were safely escorted and handed over to local fisheries authorities in Nagapattinam."
On December 18, 2025, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Anmol apprehended two Bangladeshi Fishing Boats (BFBs) for illegal fishing within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). They handed them over to the Marine Police in Frazerganj for further legal proceedings.
The arrests of the 35 crew members aboard were made for violation of the Maritime Zones of India (MZI) (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981. The presence of active fishing gear and approximately 500 kilograms of fish catch on the boats strongly indicated ongoing fishing operations inside Indian waters.
