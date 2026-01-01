IED, Ammunition and Narcotics Dropped by Pakistani Drone Recovered in Poonch LoC

Jammu and Kashmir: A Pakistani drone intruded into Indian territory in the Poonch sector of the Line of Control and dropped a terror consignment, including an IED, ammunition and drugs. The incident took place in the Khadi Karmada area along the Line of Control.

Officials informed Republic that the drone crossed into Indian airspace and remained inside the territory for over five minutes before dropping a bag near and between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in the Chakkan Da Bagh area, manned by a unit of the Indian Army. The dropped bag was subsequently secured by the army.

"The recovery is suspected to be part of a planned terror strike in the Poonch region. Intelligence inputs had earlier indicated that Pakistan-backed terror groups were planning an attack in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year," added another official.

Following the drone drop, the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched massive search operations in and around the area to rule out the presence of any additional consignments or accomplices.