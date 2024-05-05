If Congress Comes Back to Power, They Will Run The Country by Sharia Law: Amit Shah

Advertisement

New Delhi: ‘If Congress comes back to power, they will run the country by the rules of Sharia", Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, while the latter was tracking his 4-state campaign trail. Shah made the statement in reference to the Congress' manifesto, which BJP claims speaks of taking the Muslim personal law forward.

When asked about the common people's opinion that Hindu-Muslim polarization would benefit the BJP, Shah responded, "Polarization of votes should not occur. However, if the INDI Bloc promises to reintroduce Muslim Personal Law in their manifesto if they promise to reinstate Article 370 and Triple Talaq, then automatically the politics of polarization will begin."

Advertisement

What is Sharia?

Sharia, or Islamic law, is a set of religious principles and rules that govern the moral and legal aspects of Islamic societies. It is derived from the Quran and the teachings and practices of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. Sharia covers various aspects, including personal conduct, family matters, inheritance, criminal law, and governance. It provides guidelines for Muslims to live their lives in accordance with Islamic principles.

Advertisement

#RepublicExclusive | "Polarisation of votes should not happen. But, if they (INDI Bloc) promise to bring back Muslim Personal Law in the manifesto, if they promise to bring back Article 370 and Triple Talaq - automatically politics of polarisation will begin": Union Home Minister… pic.twitter.com/ozUY2YlABd — Republic (@republic)

‘No Pressure On Me, NDA Will Cross 400’

When asked about the increased pressure this time due to BJP's target of 400 seats, the Home Minister recalled his conversation with Arnav from the last elections and said, “Zara bhi nhi, maine 300 ka target Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) me dia, jab aapne bihar me mujhse pucha tha, kya aap par pressure zyada hai, maine aapko bola tha counting ke din mujhe phone karna par aapne nhi kia, aaj bhi main kehta hu counting ke din mujhe dopahar me call karna, NDA 400 paar kar jayegi (Not even a bit. Last time, I set a target of 300 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). You had asked me in Bihar if there's more pressure on me, I told you to call me on the day of counting, but you didn't. Today, I still say, call me on the day of counting. NDA will cross 400.”

On The Opposition's Undercurrent Theory

When asked about the Opposition's undercurrent theory, Shah, made a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi and said,"Ye undercurrrent ki theory unke cadre ko maidan me banaye rakhne ke liye hai unke neta swayam maante hai ki wo chunav haar rhe hai isiliye seat badal badal ke alag alag seaton par jaana padta hai. jo vyakti aadhe chunav tak apni seat tay na kar paaye wo desh ko kaise lead kar sakta hai (The theory of 'undercurrent' is to keep their cadre engaged in the field. Their leaders themselves believe they are losing elections, which is why they have to keep changing seats. How can someone who couldn't decide their own seat halfway through the elections lead the country?"

On Being Called ‘Chanakya of Indian Politics’

When Arnab mentioned, "You are called the Chanakya of politics. Every time, you almost achieve the target you set with your strategy," Shah responded with humility, saying, "Dekhiye sabse pehle mere 100 jeevan ke kaam ka total bhi kia jaaye toh chanakya ke pair ka jooti nhi ho sakta isliye mere liye iss tarah ka shabd prayog karna theek nhi.(First and foremost, even if the total of my life's accomplishments were calculated, it wouldn't match up to Chanakya's wisdom. Therefore, using such expressions may not be appropriate for me)."