‘If Irresponsibility Has A Face, It’s Rahul Gandhi’: Nirmala Sitharaman On LoP’s Arun Jaitley 'Threat' Remark

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday lambasted Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for his remarks on former union minister Late Arun Jaitley and called him "irresponsible".

Taking to X, Sitharaman wrote, "If irresponsibility has a face, it is Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in LS. To throw baseless allegations at people in public life, even those who are no longer with us, is becoming a personality trait for him. His remarks on the late Shri. Arun Jaitley is despicable."

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Arun Jaitley was sent by the Modi government to "threaten" him for trying to fight against the farm laws.

Pointing at Gandhi, the finance minister also said that the irresponsible leadership of the opposition party hurts the country.

"India needs a strong opposition party. An irresponsible leadership hurts his party @INCIndia and the country. But does he care?," Sitharaman's X post added.

Rahul Gandhi's Statement

Earlier in the day, while addressing the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, said, "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, 'If you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you.' I looked at him and said 'I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to.'"

Rohan Jaitley Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi

Contesting Rahul Gandhi's claims, Rohan Jaitley, DDCA chief and son of Arun Jaitley, stated in a post on X, "Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him that my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020."

"More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus," he further wrote.