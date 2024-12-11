'If My Blood Wins in You...': Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Letter To 4-Year-Old Son

Bengaluru: In the 24-page suicide note he left behind, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash addressed a heartfelt letter to his four-year-old son, who resides with his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania. In the note, Atul expressed his desire to share some thoughts with his son, hoping that one day he would be "wise enough to understand it." In a shocking document shared via a Google Drive link, Bengaluru techie Atul revealed painful personal insights and accusations, which has sparked widespread discussion about the challenges facing men in personal and family disputes.

Atul began his message with a heartfelt declaration, “Son - When I first saw you, I thought that I could give my life for you any day. But, sadly, I am giving my life because of you. I don’t even remember your face now till I see pictures of you when you were 1 year old. I don’t feel anything about you now except a tinge of pain sometimes. Now, You just feel like a blackmail using which I will be extorted more and more. Though it would hurt you, the truth is that now you feel like a mistake I made.”

‘Till I am alive and make money…’

He continued by expressing the weight of his decision, “Till I am alive and make money, they will use you as a tool to harass your grandparents, uncle and me to extort more and more money from me. I can’t let all this harass my father, mother and brother unnecessarily. Not even for you. I can sacrifice 100 sons like you for my father. I can sacrifice a 1000 of me for you. But I will not be the reason for the harassment of my father.”

Atul’s note also criticised the current social and feminist movements, highlighting his disillusionment, “I used to think that women empowerment is probably good and benign like most of the educated men. But It is not so. This movement has gone rogue. This idiotic thing is not going to stop at anything before destroying everything of value and it must end. Some old privileged elitist uncles and aunties might try to weaponise the existing systems to make a wife equal to god and husband a slave in marriage to fulfil their so-called stupid progressive agenda, that is not how it is and never will be.”

He added that men who buy into these ideas often lose their sense of self, “Those poor men who buy this idiotic philosophy might survive longer but they become slaves who neither feel peace nor live like free men. Some feminists say that marriage is a tool of patriarchy to enslave women. I don’t know if it is true, but I surely know that it can never become a successful tool to enslave men. It won’t work. All man made and derived systems that have experimented and dared to wage war on man and his blood are going to end one way or the other eventually. Afterall, What has survived in this known universe that has threatened this apex predator and his blood?”

‘You Don’t Owe Anything to Anyone’