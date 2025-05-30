If Rahul Gandhi's Great Maternal Grandfather Pandit Nehru Had Not Been PM, PoJK...': Jitendra Singh Takes A Dig At Congress

Srinagar: Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh took a dig at Congress stating that if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had not been the Prime Minister of India, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) would not exist today.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister remarked that it was amusing whenever a Congress leader claims that, had Rahul Gandhi been the Prime Minister, PoK would have been part of India.

"It's hilarious if any Congress leader says that if Rahul Gandhi were the Prime Minister of India, PoK would have been part of the country. But the fact remains that had Rahul Gandhi’s great maternal grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, not been the Prime Minister of India, PoJK would not exist today. It's the result of his actions that first, the nation was divided, then Jammu and Kashmir was divided...," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.