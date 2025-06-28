‘If She Hadn't Gone, This Wouldn’t Have Happened’: TMC’s Madan Mitra Shocker On Kolkata Law College Rape Victim

Kolkata: Another disgraceful remark from Mamata Banerjee’s close aide, Madan Mitra, has reignited public anger, not for its political implications, but for its blatant victim-blaming.

TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s comment, “If that girl hadn’t gone, this wouldn’t have happened," has sparked widespread criticism for appearing to shift blame onto the victim in the Kolkata Law College rape case.

He further stated, “If she had informed someone or taken two friends along, this could have been avoided.”