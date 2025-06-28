‘If She Hadn't Gone, This Wouldn’t Have Happened’: TMC’s Madan Mitra Shocker On Kolkata Law College Rape Victim

Updated 28 June 2025 at 18:48 IST
Kolkata: Another disgraceful remark from Mamata Banerjee’s close aide, Madan Mitra, has reignited public anger, not for its political implications, but for its blatant victim-blaming.
TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s comment, “If that girl hadn’t gone, this wouldn’t have happened," has sparked widespread criticism for appearing to shift blame onto the victim in the Kolkata Law College rape case.
He further stated, “If she had informed someone or taken two friends along, this could have been avoided.”
The remarks have raised concerns over the persistence of victim-blaming narratives in public discourse. Critics say such statements reflect a broader societal mindset that places responsibility on women rather than addressing the root causes of gender-based violence.
Published 28 June 2025 at 18:41 IST