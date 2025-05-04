‘If War Breaks Out With India, I’m Off to England’: Pakistani Politician’s Escape Comment Goes Viral

India has taken strong action against Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, where 26 tourists lost their lives. As part of these new steps, India has completely banned all imports from Pakistan and stopped Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports.

At the same time, a video of Pakistani politician Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has gone viral. When a reporter asked him if he would fight in case of war with India, he casually replied, “If the war escalates, I will go to England.”

The comment drew heavy criticism online, with many people saying that even Pakistan’s politicians don’t trust their own army. In the same video, when asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi should de-escalate the situation, Marwat joked, “Is Modi my aunt’s son that he’ll back off just because I say so?”

Marwat is a senior leader who was once part of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, but he was removed from top posts after criticizing the party several times.

Meanwhile, tension continues at the India-Pakistan border. On Saturday night, Pakistani soldiers again violated the ceasefire by opening fire across several sectors in Jammu and Kashmir—Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. This was the 10th night in a row of such violations. The Indian Army gave a strong and timely response.

India’s Tough Steps Against Pakistan

In response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India has taken a series of strong measures against Pakistan. These include a complete ban on all imports from Pakistan and a prohibition on Pakistani ships from docking at Indian ports.

Additionally, India has halted all incoming mail and parcels from Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and cancelled SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals.