'If We Ask About Source Of Money...': Priyank Kharge Flags Foreign Funding, Alleges 'Money Laundering Racket' Behind RSS

Bengaluru: Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging financial irregularities and demanding that the organisation be brought under constitutional and legal scrutiny.

Speaking at a book release event in Bengaluru, Kharge questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies.

"Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," he said.

Kharge added, “If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, when I did some research, according to them, Guru Dakshina means 'flag'. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law.”

Kharge also criticised recent religious discourse, saying interpretations of the Ramayana were being distorted for political purposes. Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remarked that leaders were making statements on social issues while remaining detached from personal responsibility.

"Ramayana, written by Valmiki, is different; what is happening now is different. Politicians and religious leaders are talking about religion as they wish. No religion incites violence. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who says that one should have three children, is not getting married. However, he talks about raising other people's children. Thus, the BJP is constantly saying things outside and inside, and is sending the children of the poor to the streets," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Kharge launched a sharp attack on the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, asking why a person who, according to him, "worked against Bharat" should receive the country's highest civilian honour.