If You Anchor Yourself Within...: Sri Sri Uni Prez Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga Stresses on Meditation for Good Mental Health

New Delhi: Republic Media Network is hosting the India Women's Summit at its headquarters, under the theme ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face. The first speaker of the summit is Prof. Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga, the President of Sri Sri University who spoke at length about women empowerment, importance to educate the girlchild and prioritising mental health among other issues.

‘If You Anchor Yourself Within, the World Will Be At Your Feet’

Prof. Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga, while talking about mental health issues and challenges, said that in case a person is facing mental and/or emotional challenges, they must openly talk about it because discussing those issued is of great help. Sri Sri University's President said that it is important to support each other, embrace our challenges and talk about them; she further said that spiritual practices like meditation play an important role in making one's mental health better.

Stressing on meditation for good mental health, Prof. Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga said that as per data by Harvard Medical School, meditating everyday for eight weeks, it can actually change the structure of your brain, increase the grey matter and mental-emotional wellbeing.

Talking about the impact of meditation, Prof. Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga said that meditation must be practiced everyday to take care of mental hygiene just like we brush our teeth and take care of our dental hygiene.

She went on to highlight meditation programmes like ‘Art of Living’ and how our vibrations speak more than our words, they can be improved through meditation.

Recalling the famous saying ‘Antarmukhi Sadasukhi’, Prof. Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga said that, “If you anchor yourself within, the world will be at your feet.”

Who is Prof. Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga, Sri Sri University President?

Prof. Rajita Kulkarni Bagga is the President of Sri Sri University and talks about the transformative power of higher education among other things. Professor Rajita is a successful banker-turned-educator, a bestselling author, a global thought leader, and a transformational leadership coach. She is currently holding the following prestigious positions.

India's Women Summit, 2025

The 6-hour long event under the theme — Voices That Empower — will see India’s most influential women sharing insights from their life journeys, challenges they faced, success stories on achieving their goals and be a source for inspiration to many others out there, who are still waiting for the right mentorship. The Summit will touch upon issues such as Winning Against All Odds, Agents of Change, Smarter Healthcare, Women in Technology, Rhythm and Resilience, From Page to Purpose, Divine Feminine among others.

Through India’s Women Summit, our goal is to bring tougher visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions on gender equality, leadership representation, and strategic solutions for advancing women’s empowerment.

Some of the esteemed guests who will be part of the Summit include: Lieutenant General Madhur Kanitkar; IRA Singhal (IAS), DC, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh ; Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President Sri Sri University; Afshan Fathima, MMA Fighter; Nimrat Kaur, Actor; Ustha Uthup, Singer among many others.