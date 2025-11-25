'If You Attack Me, India Will Be Jolted': Mamata Issues Stern Warning to Centre Over SIR in Bengal | Image: Republic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP today while addressing the anti-SIR rally in Bongaon, issuing a stern warning over the ongoing Statewide Identification Register (SIR) controversy.

She claimed that the ruling party at the Centre is playing a political 'game' similar to what she believes happened in Bihar and vowed that Bengal will not allow it.

"We understand their game, and we won't let their game succeed in Bengal. If they try to touch Bengal, we will shake the entire country..." she said.

Further, she called the Bihar leaders “Bechara”, saying the Opposition there failed to see through the BJP’s strategy. If the BJP tries to interfere with Bengal, the state will respond in a way that shakes the entire country. She also accused the BJP of using the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a money-making scheme.

Banerjee alleged that the party is “technically selling cards” in the name of CAA to Hindu refugees from Bangladesh and warned that signing undertakings identifying themselves as Bangladeshis could backfire on them legally.