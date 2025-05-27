If You Drop Out Or Skip Classes, Your Visa May Be Revoked: US Warns Indian, Foreign Students

US Embassy in India warns Indian and foreign students against skipping or dropping out of class. | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India, on Tuesday, warned that if Indian or foreign students are found skipping classes or dropping out of their courses they might risk losing their visas.

This new US warning for foreign students comes amid the ongoing deportation tensions. The US has already deported around 700 Indians since January 2025.

What the Embassy said

The official statement read - “If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas.”

The statement further urged the students to adhere to the terms of their visa and maintain student status to avoid any issues.

What the International Students Need to Know

The US has been issuing warnings to international students for a long while now, the step is a further crackdown on immigration as the administration plans.

Earlier this month too the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a warning to international students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas in the US.

Under this, the students are required to report their employment within 90 days of starting their OPT. If a student fails to abide by the warning, their legal status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SVIS) will be canceled.

Some colleges have also warned foreign students against traveling outside the US to not risk visa cancellation.

Warning for Indian Students

The US Embassy in India also issued another warning on X, for H-1B visa students of India.

"If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future" - the official statement read.