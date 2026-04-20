‘If Your Daddy Has Guts...’: BJP MLA Threatens Cops After His Son Rams 5 People With Thar In MP

Shivpuri: What began as a road accident involving a high-profile SUV has escalated into a high-voltage confrontation between political influence and law enforcement in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, representing the Pichhore constituency, has sparked widespread outrage after openly threatening a senior police officer following an accident involving his son.

His son, Dinesh Lodhi, is accused of ramming five people with a speeding Thar SUV in Karera, but it is the MLA's dramatic U-turn and open threats to police officers that have turned the case into a flashpoint.

The victims included three men on a motorcycle and two women pedestrians.

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“Why were you swerving?”

Witnesses at the scene reported that the Thar, which bore "BJP MLA" branding instead of a license plate, struck the victims from behind.

In a video that quickly went viral, Dinesh Lodhi was seen arguing with the injured and bystanders rather than offering help.

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"I was honking and using the siren; why were you swerving?" he was heard shouting.

While the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital with head and limb injuries, the MLA initially took a rare stance of public accountability.

Posting on Facebook, Lodhi declared, "For an MLA, one's son or family does not take precedence. The public is paramount. The police administration must ensure justice for the victims in Karera."

The U-Turn and Threat

The turning point came after Karera Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ayush Jakhar reportedly warned Dinesh Lodhi not to return to the area to prevent further tension.

“I simply cannot stomach what the SDOP of Karera has said. He warned my son not to be seen here again. I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your 'daddy'? Normally, I wouldn't say this, but now I want to make it clear... my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your 'daddy' has the guts, let him try to stop him.”

“I also want to remind the SDOP to take a look at our history. If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it, and we will certainly give you a fitting reply. I want to tell such officials, Stay within your limits; stay within your jurisdiction."

The Incident

At around 7:30 AM on April 16, complainant Sanjay Parihar, along with Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar, was riding a motorcycle toward the Tehsil office.

Ahead of them were two women, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, walking on the road.

According to the FIR, a black Thar SUV, allegedly driven at high speed and in a negligent manner by Dinesh Lodhi, first hit the two women and then rammed into the motorcycle, injuring all five.

When summoned for his statement displaying striking brazenness, the BJP MLA's son arrived at the Karera police station in the very same Thar SUV without a number plate, fitted with illegal black film and a hooter that had ploughed into five people.

During questioning, Dinesh Lodhi claimed he had repeatedly honked and even sounded a siren, blaming those ahead for not giving way, and said the accident occurred while overtaking.

Police inspection revealed a hooter installed on the vehicle and illegal dark film on the windows, both violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Political Fallout

The police have registered a case against Dinesh Lodhi under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to rash and negligent driving (Section 281) and endangering life (Section 125).