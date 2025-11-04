IHPL Scandal Explodes: JKP Hunts Organizers After Players, Hotels Left Unpaid

Srinagar: Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), a private T20 cricket tournament held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, has collapsed into chaos and controversy after its organizers fled the Valley, leaving behind unpaid bills and a trail of fraud allegations.

According to FIR No. 56/2025 registered at Police Station Rajbagh, the complaint was filed by Zubair Bashir Dar, manager of the Srinagar Sultans team, on behalf of local participating players.

The league was organized by the Mohali-based YUVA Society, represented by one Parminder Singh and Ashudhani, and had promised professional contracts, participation fees, full hospitality to national, international and local players.

Among the international stars invited were West Indies legend Chris Gayle and New Zealand’s Jesse Ryder, adding glamour and global attention to the event.

The tournament, which began on October 25, was scheduled to run until November 9, featuring eight teams and over 70 players, umpires and support staff.

Accommodation was arranged at Hotel Radisson Collection, Rajbagh, with assurances that all expenses would be covered. However, on the morning of November 2, the organizers reportedly vanished without settling dues. Radisson Collection claims it is owed Rs 51 lakh, while total unpaid dues across vendors and staff are unknown.

“We were approached for a booking of 1,800 rooms, with 140–150 rooms per day,” said Mushtaq Chayya, owner of Radisson Collection.

“Some advance was paid, and they promised full payment before checkout. But they vanished on Sunday, leaving everyone stranded. We are victims of fraud and hope the law takes its course,” Chayya added.

Players were reportedly confined to hotel rooms, told not to report to the stadium due to “technical issues,” and left without clarity on payments or travel arrangements. Some foreign players have already left Srinagar, while others remain stuck till yesterday afternoon. Separate complaints have been filed by ground staff, transporters and vendors.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an investigation under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the insiders, two police teams have been moved to Delhi and Chandigarh to trace and arrest the absconding organizers. Sources say arrests are expected soon.

IHPL was promoted as a platform to boost cricket and tourism in Kashmir. The opening ceremony was attended by officials from the J&K Sports Council, though the Council has since distanced itself from the event, stating it had no formal role in organizing the league.

The scandal has triggered widespread outrage and concern across Kashmir’s hospitality and sports sectors. Hoteliers, vendors and players say the incident has caused reputational damage and financial losses.