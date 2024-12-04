IIT Bombay's New App can Track Climate Change Through Lake Water Temperatures

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay ( IIT Bombay) on Wednesday said it has developed an open-source web-based application, IMPART, that allows researchers to track changing water surface temperatures helping them to track climate change.

IMPART calculates the temperature of lake water surfaces considering the dynamic changes in its areas. Factors such as growing urbanisation, seasonal variations and rising temperatures alter lake surface areas and volumes from time-to-time, necessitating a more nuanced approach, IIT Bombay said in a statement.

"Accounting for dynamic changes in lake water surface extent significantly improves the accuracy of lake water surface temperature estimations," said Prof J Indu from the Department of Civil Engineering and Interdisciplinary Centre for Climate Studies at IIT Bombay and lead researcher of the study.

The IMPART toolkit calculated both static and dynamic lake water surface temperatures for 342 lakes worldwide, including 115 lakes in India.

For its static module, the software used the same water extent indicated in the databases from where monthly surface temperatures were obtained.

In the dynamic module, the IMPART toolkit estimated how the water area changed for each monthly measurement of surface temperature in the database.