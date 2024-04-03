Advertisement

Getting a job can be tough, and some people try to make it easier by lying on their resumes. But recently, a startup founder named Angad Daryani caught someone doing just that.

Daryani was interviewing a person from IIT Kharagpur, a famous college in India. This person claimed to have received four job offers from other companies because of the amazing skills listed on their resume. But when Daryani asked about those skills, the person didn't know much about them. They only knew about 5% of what they had claimed!

Daryani was upset. He shared the story online, saying, "The person from IIT Kharagpur had mentioned 100 things on their resume, but only knew 5 of them." Instead of admitting the lie, the person tried to impress Daryani by saying they wanted to work for his company.

Candidate from IIT Kharagpur who applied on our website, had mentioned 100 things on his resume, of which he knew 5. He had 4 offers from other companies based on these 100 listed things, and when we quickly picked on the fact that he didn't actually know 95% of the things on his… — Angad Daryani (@AngadDaryani)

As the startup founder continued recounting the incident, he pondered, "What are they teaching at the IITs?" and expressed his disappointment in recent integrity-related experiences. Emphasizing the significance of character over technical expertise, he stated, I don’t want to know if you know reinforcement learning as a mechanical engineer. I want to know if I can have you around and trust you."

This isn't the first time Daryani has seen this happen. He talked about another person from IIT Guwahati who claimed to be good at chemical engineering but didn't know the basics. There was also someone from IIT Bombay who left Daryani's company for a better-paying job elsewhere, using skills they learned in just 45 days.

I’ve written about the prior 3 experiences on my LinkedIn.



1. IITK senior year candidate who was the CEO-founder of a company in the same space, hid that from his LinkedIn, got hired, joined us, downloaded the data room, quit in 3 days after. Changes LinkedIn to Co-founder at… — Angad Daryani (@AngadDaryani)