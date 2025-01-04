IIT Indore Student Dies By Suicide Due To Online Betting And Financial Loss

Indore: A first-year B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore died by suicide on Friday night after allegedly losing money on online betting. The 17-year-old student has been identified as Rohit, who was found hanging in his hostel room. On information, the Indore police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital. The police have initiated a probe into the matter to determine the reason behind the suicide.

According to the police, the deceased Rohit, was a native of Telangana’s Nalgonda and had moved to Indore for his studies. The police have informed the family of the student.

As per the police, Rohit’s friends first spotted him hanging on January 3, when they reportedly returned from the hostel's dining hall to the room after having dinner. Rohit was found hanging from a noose in his room.

The warden at Vikram Sarabhai Hostel and the Simrol police were immediately informed about the incident.

According to police, Rohit was under mental stress due to online betting and financial loss. He had lost lakhs of rupees and was unable to recover from the huge loss.

Rohit's friends told police that he used his phone frequently and often played mobile games, which led him to online betting.

The police are investigating the case and are looking into Rohit's financial transactions and mobile apps. They are also trying to find out if he was threatened by someone or was under any pressure of debt.

Rohit's elder brother has demanded a fair investigation, ruling out suicide and calling the case a murder.