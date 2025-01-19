IIT Madras Director’s 'Gomutra' Claims Trigger Backlash, Critics Call It Pseudoscience

Chennai: A video clip of the IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti purportedly praising the 'medicinal value' of 'Gomutra', while speaking on protecting indigenous breeds of cows and the significance of switching to organic farming, has gone viral in the social media.

Addressing an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala on the day of Maatu Pongal (January 15, 2025) here, he narrated an anecdote from the life of a sanyasi and said the ascetic, when he had high fever, consumed gomutra and he was cured.

The director said, therefore, gomiyam (cow urine/gomutra) has, "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties," and it is useful as a medicine for conditions such as the Irritable Bowel Syndrome and batted for consideration of cow urine's "medicinal value." He made this remark after underlining the importance of organic farming and the crucial role played by indigenous breeds of cattle in agriculture and the overall economy.

Rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam slammed the Gomutra remark saying it went against the truth and was "shameful".

DMK leader TKS Elangovan hit out at Kamakoti for his remark and alleged that the intention of the central government is to "spoil" education in the country.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Ramakrishnan said Kamakoti should give proof for his claim or he must tender an apology. "If he does not apologise, we will stage protest against him." Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram slammed the remark, and said: "Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg." The IIT director, emphasising on 'Go samrakshana,' protecting cows, said it has economic, nutritional and environmental benefits. "We can forget Bhoomi Mata (mother earth) if we use fertilisers. The quicker we switch to organic, natural way of farming, only that is good for us," Kamakoti said.

He favoured biogas use and advised against converting farm lands for any other use, be it constructing houses or taking up commercial purpose ventures like building marriage halls or cinemas.

On Thomas Babington Macaulay (1800-1859), who sowed the seeds for British system of education in India, the IIT-M top professor alleged the Britisher was for eliminating indigenous cows, the basic building block of economy, to take India to a position of slavery.

Also, Kamakoti mentioned about the setting up of slaughterhouses during the days of the British Raj, like the one that had a capacity to butcher about 30,000 cows a day.

Indigenous cows and bulls (Naatu Maadu) form the core --the basic building block-- of organic farming and hence, maximum possible efforts must be taken to protect the indigenous cattle breeds. He emphasised the role of organic farming to the economy.

"If farmers say that they will not produce grains, from where a man could get his food?, he asked and underlined that ryots and farming must be supported.

In this regard, he cited the Regenerative Agriculture Stack Architecture programme of the IIT-Madras.

He said the premium institute would take up 'Goshala automation,' project, which also includes making the operation cost effective and producing biogas and Panchagavyam (organic product).

DK leader Kali Poongundran cited a study and said it showed that the cow urine had harmful bacterias and hence, not suitable for direct human consumption. "It is a regressive opinion," he told PTI Videos and warned people to not not belive such an opinion and get deceived.

Dr GR Ravindranath of the Doctors Association for Social Equality said gomutra consumption could cause bacterial infections, a scientific truth and slammed the BJP regime at the Centre for promoting pseudo science and superstition.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai slammed efforts to 'politicise' the professor's Gomutra view and praised Kamakoti for his accomplishments. The IIT top professor's remark was his 'personal stand,' and he neither lectured about it in a classroom nor asked others to drink it.

Sources close to Kamakoti told PTI that he spoke at the goshala event, he himself being an 'organic farmer,' and there was a larger context to his remarks.

The context includes aspects like the indigenous cow breeds facing threat and scientific reports such as the, "Peptide profiling in cow urine reveals molecular signature of physiology-driven pathways and in-silico predicted bioactive properties" in journal 'Nature.' Prof Kamakoti assumed charge as director of IIT-M on January 17, 2022. Awards and recognition include the DRDO Academy Excellence Award (2013) for his outstanding contributions in the field of scientific research and technology development.

Maatu Pongal (second day of Tamil month Thai) is a festival dedicated to cows and bulls when people hold poojas and events thanking the cattle and celebrating their contribution to agriculture and allied activities.