Illegal Cough Syrup Worth ₹2 Crore Seized From Varanasi Gym; Smuggling Plot Busted

New Delhi: The Rohania police on Thursday seized a massive consignment of illegal cough syrup worth more than Rs 2 crore from the godown of a local gym during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a godown located beneath a gym near the Highway Inn Hotel in the Rohania police station area.

The syrup, which has been banned by the government, was reportedly stored for several weeks and was intended to be transported to Bengal's Malda in the coming days. Investigators also suspect a larger plan to smuggle the consignment to Bangladesh via Bengal, which was foiled due to the timely raid.

The codeine-based product was recovered and immediately sealed by the Drug Department along with the ANTF team, both of which were called to the spot for further action.

Advertisement

The operation was led by ACP Rohnia Sanjeev Sharma and station in-charge Raju Singh.

DCP Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar confirmed that the accused warehouse owner, Prabal, has been taken into custody. The police are now probing the entire supply chain and possible links to interstate smuggling networks.