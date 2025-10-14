‘I’m a Daughter of Mithila, Will Obey Party’s Order’: Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead of Bihar Elections

Patna: Renowned folk singer Maithili Thakur has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking her formal entry into politics. Her induction took place in Patna in the presence of BJP State President Dil Jaiswal, sparking strong speculation that she may be fielded from the Alinagar Assembly seat in Darbhanga in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Maithili Thakur spoke candidly about her journey, inspirations, and political vision. When asked about her motivation, she said,

“My aim is not just to contest elections, my aim is to serve the people. I want to spread the party’s message to the people through my voice.”

Thakur, who won the Creators’ Day Award and has gained fame as one of India’s leading folk singers, said she has always remained emotionally connected to her roots in Bihar.

“I was around seven or eight years old when I left for Delhi with my family to pursue music. But my heart has always remained in my village. It feels good to come back home,” she said.

When asked if she would contest from Alinagar, a Muslim-dominated constituency, Thakur responded with composure,

“I don’t know anything about it yet. If the party asks me to, I will do whatever is required.”

She also expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying,

“Everyone is influenced by Nitish Kumar. Children are influenced by him too. I am inspired by the leadership of our Prime Minister and want to contribute to Bihar’s progress.”

Joining her during the interview, BJP State President Dil Jaiswal lauded Thakur’s decision to enter politics, calling her “the pride of Mithila and Bihar.”

“Maithili Thakur has taken Bihar’s name to the global stage through her music. Today, she has joined BJP with the dream of serving her people and contributing to a developed Bihar. We are proud to welcome her,” Jaiswal said.

He further emphasized that Maithili’s inclusion represents the empowerment of women in Bihar, highlighting her as a symbol of leadership, culture, and inspiration.

“She is not just a singer, she is a leader. Leadership is the highest talent in any field, and Maithili embodies that spirit,” he added.

Party sources indicate that sitting BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav may not be given a ticket this time, clearing the way for Thakur’s possible candidacy from Alinagar. Her induction follows recent meetings with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, signaling her growing political involvement.