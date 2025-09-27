Updated 27 September 2025 at 23:34 IST
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Multiple States from September 27 to 30 as Bay of Bengal Depression Advances
IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for multiple states from September 27 to 30 due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The system crossed Odisha near Gopalpur and is expected to weaken while moving westward, bringing intense showers to Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other regions.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple states from September 27 to 30, following the formation of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. This Low-pressure systems and depressions over the Bay of Bengal pose threat to inland and coastal leading rto heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Heavy Rainfall Alert Across Multiple States
The depression, located over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal near the coasts of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, moved westward at a speed of 10 km/h. As of 11:30 PM IST on September 26, 2025, it was centered over the northwest Bay of Bengal close to the South Odisha coast. Strong, sustained gusty winds were also observed along the east coast.
This morning, around 4:30 AM, the depression crossed the Odisha coast near Gopalpur. It is currently over the southern interior of Odisha and is expected to continue moving westward across South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh, weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.
In the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in Assam, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Odisha, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. Heavy rainfall was also reported in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Central Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Assam and Meghalaya experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Weather Conditions in Maharashtra and Gujrat
With the increase in rainfall activity, very heavy rainfall is expected over Maharashtra from September 27 to 29 and over Gujarat from September 28 to 30. Extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for North Konkan and North Central Maharashtra on September 28 and 29, South Gujarat on September 28, and isolated areas in Saurashtra and Kutch on September 29.
READ ALSO- Indian Army Issues Rs 30,000 Cr Tender To BEL For Buying 'Anant Shastra' Air Defence Missile Systems
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 23:34 IST