IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Weekend as Cold Wave Intensifies in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Delhi NCR woke up to dense fog today as well. However, a slight relief from fog is expected today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the region.

The rains are expected to be accompanied by chilly winds, intensifying the ongoing cold wave.

Rain Expected in These States

According to the Meteorological Department, rain with thunderstorms on January 11 is expected in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Which may spread to Uttarakhand on 11 and 12 January.

As per the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, light to moderate rain with thunder is expected in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, along with the possibility of hailstorms in certain areas on January 11.

Delhi NCR Temperature

As per the update shared by Delhi met center, a maximum temperature will drop further to a range between 6 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Noida is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius, and the minimum would be 8 degrees Celsius.

In Ghaziabad, the maximum temperature may increase to 20 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will drop to 5 degrees Celsius. In Gurugram, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius.

Zero Visibility in Delhi

The dense fog conditions that disrupted flight and train operations in Delhi on Friday are expected to continue over the weekend.

On Friday morning, the IGI Airport issued an update on social media stating that low visibility procedures were in progress and that flights were operating normally.

Delhi AQI