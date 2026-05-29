IMD Issues Orange Alert For Delhi-NCR As Rain, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue Through Weekend

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), forecasting continued rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next two days.

According to the IMD, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and adjoining regions are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts likely to intensify up to 70-80 kmph in some areas.

The weather department said the rain activity, which began earlier this week, is expected to continue through the weekend, bringing significant relief from the intense heatwave conditions that had pushed temperatures close to 45 degrees Celsius across parts of Delhi-NCR.

On Friday, Delhi is likely to experience cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain throughout the day. IMD has warned of thunderstorms and lightning during the morning, afternoon and evening hours. Similar conditions are expected in Noida and Gurugram, where strong winds and sudden downpours may disrupt traffic movement and daily commuting.

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The IMD’s latest forecast predicts a gradual drop in temperatures over the next 48 hours. Maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to fall to around 34-37 degrees Celsius by Saturday, nearly 6-8 degrees below the recent heatwave highs.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during strong winds and lightning. Waterlogging and reduced visibility are also likely in low-lying areas during intense rain spells.

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The orange alert indicates the possibility of weather conditions that may cause disruptions to normal life, prompting authorities to urge people to stay updated with official weather advisories.

Meanwhile, airlines and airport authorities have also cautioned passengers about possible delays due to adverse weather conditions and thunderstorms in the Delhi region.