IMD Issues Warning for Heavy Rain in These Tamil Nadu Districts, Traffic Disruptions Likely

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall warning along with lightning and thunderstorms for some districts of Tamil Nadu. A traffic alert has also been issued keeping in mind the likely waterlogging.

IMD Issues Rain Warning for THESE Districts of Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai issued weather warnings for rain, light thunderstorms, and lightning in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

The IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas today, including parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nagapattinam districts, as well as the Karaikal region.

Traffic Alert Issued Due to Possible Waterlogging

The regional meteorological center warned that these weather conditions could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas, potentially disrupting traffic. By 1:00 PM today, light to moderate rain was expected to affect multiple districts of Tamil Nadu, including Theni, Tenksasi, Ramanathapuram, and Kanyakumari.

Heavy rainfall in Tiruppur on Friday night resulted in water entering homes, prompting municipal employees to work on water drainage.

Weather Update for Southern States

Dry weather was observed in Mahe and Yanam, as per the IMD. Additionally, maximum temperatures were 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal at certain locations in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal in some areas, while Telangana saw a 2 to 6 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures across many places.