IMD Issues Weather Alert for Kerala, Says Temp to Hit 37°C

Updated April 16th 2025, 22:09 IST
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow-level alert for scorching temperatures and extreme humidity across Kerala on Thursday. The maxim temperature is expected to touch 37°C in Palakkad, while Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts may record highs around 36°C. The warning excludes hilly regions.
The IMD warned that hot and humid conditions will dominate most parts of the state due to a combination of high temperatures and elevated moisture levels, increasing the risk of heat-related stress and fatigue.
Adding to the intense weather, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are expected in parts of Kerala on Thursday and Friday, potentially disrupting daily routines and travel plans.
On Wednesday, temperatures crossed 36°C in Kozhikode, Punalur, and Palakkad. Kozhikode recorded a spike of nearly 2°C above normal, while Punalur saw a 1°C rise. CIAL Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram also saw temperatures climb 1°C above normal, recording 35.5°C and 34.7°C respectively.
IMD officials attributed the harsh conditions to a trough stretching from southwest Rajasthan to the Gulf of Mannar, interacting with upper air cyclonic circulations across east and south India.
Published April 16th 2025, 22:09 IST