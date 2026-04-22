IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Delhi Braces for 43°C; Heatwave Tightens Grip Across India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for New Delhi as temperatures are expected to soar to around 43°C on Wednesday, with heatwave conditions likely to persist over the next few days.

According to the IMD, the national capital is set to witness maximum temperatures between 42°C and 44°C from midweek onwards, driven by clear skies and hot, dry winds. The weather agency has warned of heatwave conditions from April 22 to April 24, urging residents to take precautions against extreme heat exposure.

A heatwave is typically declared when temperatures cross 40°C in the plains and remain significantly above normal levels. Delhi has already recorded temperatures above seasonal averages in recent days, with the mercury steadily rising after a brief spell of rain earlier this month.

The IMD has advised people to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and wear light clothing to minimise the risk of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke.

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The situation is not limited to Delhi alone. Several parts of north, central, and eastern India are also experiencing intense heat, with temperatures crossing 40°C in multiple states. The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across large parts of the country this week.

States including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to witness severe heat, with temperatures in some regions likely to exceed 43°C.

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