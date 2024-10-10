Published 13:00 IST, October 10th 2024
IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Predicts Heavy Downpours
In addition to Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, and parts of parts of Andhra Pradesh.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Predicts Heavy Downpours | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:00 IST, October 10th 2024