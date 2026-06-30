IMD Predicts Below-Normal July Rainfall Across India; Monsoon Reaches Himachal A Week Late
IMD forecasts below-normal July 2026 rainfall at 280.4 mm LPA, with weak ENSO and neutral IOD, with the monsoon entering Himachal on June 30, after a delay of a week.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2026 is most likely to be below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
According to an IMD press release, the long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over the country as a whole during July, based on data from 1971-2020, may be about 280.4 mm. Regionally, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and Northeast India, Eastcentral India and the eastern peninsular region, where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely.
Currently, weak El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are being observed over the Indian Ocean. The model forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to persist during the Southwest Monsoon season.
Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon made its way to Himachal Pradesh today, nearly a week behind its usual schedule, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s data.
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Speaking to ANI, Sharma shared, "Today, June 30th, the monsoon has arrived in certain areas of Himachal Pradesh, covered the whole Kinnaur district, made its presence felt in many parts of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti. It has also arrived in parts of Sirmaur district... and areas around Shimla district... There is a possibility that within the next 2-3 days, the monsoon will arrive in the remaining areas such as parts of Kangra and Chamba districts... there is a delay of about a week in monsoon's arrival in the state."
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IMD had issued the first stage forecast for the 2026 southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country on April 13 and updated the forecast on May 29.
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