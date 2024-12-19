IMD Predicts Snowfall in Shimla After Christmas, Likely by Dec 27

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to experience dry weather in the coming days, with no snowfall expected across the state, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

IMD has forecast that an active western disturbance will bring wintry conditions to the region around December 27 and 28, likely leading to snowfall in higher-altitude areas.

"Most parts of Himachal Pradesh have remained dry over the past 24 hours. However, regions like Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Una, where a cold wave warning was issued, experienced cold conditions. Similarly, Kangra and Chamba districts also reported chilly weather," said Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh.

According to the IMD, the next 5 to 7 days are expected to remain dry, with no rainfall across the state. However, an active western disturbance is projected to affect Himachal Pradesh on December 27 and 28, likely causing snowfall in higher-altitude areas and light to moderate rain in lower and mid-hill regions. Light snowfall is expected in Shimla city on December 27, adding to the festive atmosphere.

"On December 27 and 28, almost all higher-altitude regions will likely experience snowfall, while some lower areas and mid-hill locations may witness rain. We are monitoring the situation closely, and an updated, accurate forecast will be issued as the dates approach," Katiyar explained.

According to the IMD, the mercury is set to drop further. Currently, temperatures in the lower hills hover around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, which is 2 to 3 degrees below normal. Mid-hill regions are experiencing temperatures between 1 and 5 degrees Celsius, while higher-altitude areas range from -1 to -7 degrees Celsius.

"In the next 2 to 3 days, we expect a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in both minimum and maximum temperatures. After December 23, no significant changes in temperature are anticipated, but relief from the cold wave is likely after December 25," Katiyar added.

The weather department has also forecast foggy conditions in select areas. Dense fog is predicted around Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur district, while moderate fog conditions are likely in Sundernagar and parts of Mandi district. However, fog is not expected to affect other parts of the state.

The forecast of snowfall and cold conditions has raised expectations of a tourist influx to Shimla and other higher-altitude destinations, particularly around the New Year holidays. Visitors are advised to plan their trips carefully, keeping weather conditions in mind.

As December 27 and 28 approach, all eyes are on the evolving weather patterns in Himachal Pradesh. While a dry spell may persist until Christmas, the much-awaited snowfall in the upper hills could bring joy to residents and tourists alike.