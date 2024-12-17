IMD Warns of Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as Fresh Low-Pressure Area Forms

Tamil Nadu: A new low-pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move in the northwest direction, approaching the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This system is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"Andhra Pradesh state is likely to get moderate to heavy rains and some places heavy to very heavy rainfalls during the next three to four days," Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre MD KVS Srinivas said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, a low-pressure area developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, resulting in significant rainfall across coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

This weather system brought heavy downpours, particularly affecting areas near the coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily weather bulletin, the minimum temperatures have decreased by 1-2°C in several regions, including parts of the Western Himalayan region, as well as East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and interior Odisha.

Conversely, temperatures have risen by 1-2°C in states such as Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and several areas of West Madhya Pradesh, along with Northwestern and Western India.

Despite these fluctuations, the minimum temperatures were found to be below normal across most parts of the country, except for South Peninsular India and Northeast India, where temperatures remained closer to the usual levels for this time of year.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Temperatures Set to Drop Further in Central and Marathwada Regions

Amid the ongoing chilly weather conditions in Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a further drop in temperatures, particularly in the central parts of the state and the Marathwada region.

While areas like Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha, and North and South Maharashtra are not expected to experience such a dip, the temperatures in regions like Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are predicted to fall even more by Tuesday.

According to an IMD official, the weather in Madhya Maharashtra has been colder than usual for the past few days. For example, Ahilyanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5°C, which is 5.6°C lower than the normal temperature for this time of year.

Pune city also saw a significant temperature drop, with a recorded low of 7.8°C, which is 4.3°C below its normal levels.

In contrast, Mumbai, which typically experiences milder temperatures, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3°C at the Colaba observatory, indicating that the colder conditions have not affected the coastal areas as severely.