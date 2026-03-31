IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Northeast, Thunderstorms & Hail Likely Across Delhi, UP, Punjab & More States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather advisory today, March 31, 2026, warning of a significant shift in weather patterns across the country.

A combination of active Western Disturbances and moisture convergence from the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in the Northeastern states and a spell of thunderstorms and hailstorms across North and Central India over the next 48 hours.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

The Northeast region is bracing for intense precipitation as a cyclonic circulation persists over the area. The IMD has placed Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya under a heavy rainfall alert.

Regions in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning.

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Gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph are expected, which may lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions in hilly terrain.

Thunderstorms and Hail in North India

In the North, the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance is making the atmosphere highly unstable.

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The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across the plains.

Residents in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh should remain alert for sudden thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD have issued a hailstorm warning for isolated pockets of Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan.

The sudden drop in temperature following these showers is expected to bring a reprieve from the rising spring heat.

However, farmers have been advised to take precautions for standing crops that may be sensitive to hail.

Regional Outlook and Impact

Beyond the northern plains, the "rain spell" is extending into Central India. Parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to experience isolated hailstorms and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the Western Himalayan region, including Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, will continue to see moderate snowfall and rain, with the peak activity expected to subside by April 2.

The IMD recommends that residents avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and secure loose structures that could be affected by strong winds.

Commuters in Delhi and the NCR should prepare for potential traffic due to waterlogging and reduced visibility during peak downpours.