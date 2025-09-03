Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Orange Alert Issued

Weather Today LIVE Updates | Image: ANI

Weather Today LIVE Updates: North India continues to battle relentless monsoon rains, with red alerts issued in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and road blockages in several hill states.

IMD Rain Alerts and River Levels

Red alert: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand

Orange alert: Delhi NCR downgraded from red

Yamuna river in Delhi crosses the danger mark (206.03 metres)

Sutlej river flood risk warning issued to Pakistan by MEA

Schools and Colleges Closed Across States

In response to worsening weather conditions, schools and colleges have been closed in several states to ensure student safety:

Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr

Punjab: All educational institutions closed till September 3

Himachal Pradesh: Schools shut in Shimla, multiple roads blocked

Uttarakhand: Schools closed in Chamoli, Nainital

Chandigarh & Haryana: Closures in Kaithal’s Guhla block due to river levels

Flooding and Destruction

Over 1,300 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh, including major national highways

Delhi's low-lying areas like Yamuna Bazaar and Kashmere Gate see evacuations

Over 3.5 lakh people affected in Punjab, with 30+ deaths reported

Flash floods and multiple cloudbursts reported in J&K and Uttarakhand.