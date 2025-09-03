Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Orange Alert Issued
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rain continues across north India with red alerts in Himachal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Multiple school closures announced across UP, Delhi-NCR, and hill states.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: North India continues to battle relentless monsoon rains, with red alerts issued in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and road blockages in several hill states.
IMD Rain Alerts and River Levels
Red alert: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand
Orange alert: Delhi NCR downgraded from red
Yamuna river in Delhi crosses the danger mark (206.03 metres)
Sutlej river flood risk warning issued to Pakistan by MEA
Schools and Colleges Closed Across States
In response to worsening weather conditions, schools and colleges have been closed in several states to ensure student safety:
Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr
Punjab: All educational institutions closed till September 3
Himachal Pradesh: Schools shut in Shimla, multiple roads blocked
Uttarakhand: Schools closed in Chamoli, Nainital
Chandigarh & Haryana: Closures in Kaithal’s Guhla block due to river levels
Flooding and Destruction
Over 1,300 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh, including major national highways
Delhi's low-lying areas like Yamuna Bazaar and Kashmere Gate see evacuations
Over 3.5 lakh people affected in Punjab, with 30+ deaths reported
Flash floods and multiple cloudbursts reported in J&K and Uttarakhand.
Live Blog
3 September 2025 at 18:35 IST
Floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
North India weather: Torrential rains have lashed Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Reasi region and the lower belts of Doda and Kishtwar. NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected areas.
3 September 2025 at 18:32 IST
Waterlogging slows down traffic movement in Noida
Delhi Weather Live: Waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall has slowed down traffic movement in Noida, with major congestion reported in areas like Sector 62 and Sector 18.
3 September 2025 at 18:00 IST
IMD Weather alert for 03 September...
IMD Weather Alert Live: IMD issues weather alert for 03 September 2025.
3 September 2025 at 17:58 IST
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR in the next few hours...
Live weather updates: Heavy rain is expected to lash Delhi-NCR in the next few hours, with the India Meteorological Department warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and waterlogging across several districts.
3 September 2025 at 13:51 IST
IMD Issues Red Alert for Parts of Delhi
Weather today LIVE Updates: According to IMD's nowcast warning, a red alert has been issued for several parts of the national capital, including Central, North East, East, South East and South Delhi, and Shahdara till 3:30 pm.
3 September 2025 at 13:44 IST
CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Rain Situation in J-K
Weather today LIVE Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising from incessant rains that have swelled rivers and streams across the Union Territory, officials said.
3 September 2025 at 13:43 IST
Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Delhi-NCR
Weather today LIVE Updates: The IMD has now forecast moderate showers across Delhi-NCR. Orange alerts have been issued for West Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida , Gurugram and Faridabad.
3 September 2025 at 12:22 IST
Flood Like Situation in Ajanala Village and Traffic Congestion in Zirakpur After Heavy Rainfall
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Amid continuous heavy rainfall in Punjab, a flood-like situation was witnessed in Gaggo Mahal village in Ajanala, Amritsar. Rainfall was also reported in Zirakpur on Wednesday morning, leading to mild traffic congestion in several parts of the city.
3 September 2025 at 12:09 IST
Punjab Government Extends Closures of Schools and Colleges Till 7 September Due to Flood Situation
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities across the state until September 7 in response to the severe flood situation.
The decision, aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff, was announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in a post on X.
3 September 2025 at 11:56 IST
Rescue Operations Underway After Landslide Hits Kullu in Himachal Pradesh
Weather Today LIVE Updates: The search and rescue operations are in process after a landslide struck the Akhara Bazaar area in Kullu district, which damaged residential houses and left two people feared to be trapped under the debris, officials confirmed.
3 September 2025 at 10:41 IST
15 Houses Evacuated in Mandi After Landslide In Himachal Pradesh
Weather Today LIVE Updates: At least 15 houses were evacuated in the Ner Gharwarsra Panchayat of Jogindernagar, approximately 80 km from Mandi town, following a landslide that hit the area.
3 September 2025 at 10:36 IST
Water Level of the Ghaggar River Rises Following Heavy Rainfall.
3 September 2025 at 12:25 IST
Several Houses of the Kotli Village in Akhnoor Inundated
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Several houses of the Kotli village in Akhnoor inundated as the Chenab river overflows following incessant rainfall.
3 September 2025 at 10:35 IST
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Rising Yamuna Levels Force Hathnikund Barrage Gates Open
3 September 2025 at 10:31 IST
Yamuna Breaches Evacuation Mark
Weather Today LIVE Updates: The Yamuna crossed the evacuation mark, touching 206.03 metres, and it had risen to 206.36 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. Authorities forecast the level would reach 206.90 metres by Wednesday, with a further rise likely.
3 September 2025 at 10:24 IST
Flight Operations to Leh Affected
Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory after inclement weather in Leh disrupted flight operations to the region.
3 September 2025 at 10:06 IST
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Extremely heavy rainfall forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Weather Today LIVE Updates: The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Wednesday. The three regions have been battling heavy rains, landslides and flash floods since the monsoon season began.
