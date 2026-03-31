IMD Weather Alert: Western Disturbances to Bring Rain & Hailstorms Across Northwest India, Peak On April 3–4

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-priority weather alert for Northwest India as a series of active Western Disturbances is set to trigger a significant spell of rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across the region.

While light activity has already begun in some pockets, meteorologists warn that the intensity will peak between April 3 and April 4, 2026.

Two Active Disturbances

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the region is currently under the influence of two back-to-back Western Disturbances.

The first is currently moving across the Western Himalayan Region, while a second, more potent fresh disturbance is expected to impact the plains starting April 2.

Advertisement

These systems are being supported by an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana, which is drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea.

This interaction is creating an unstable atmospheric environment ripe for severe weather events.

Advertisement

Regional Impact and Forecast

The IMD has categorised the upcoming weather as scattered to fairly widespread. The specific regional breakdown includes:

Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall. Uttarakhand will likely experience similar conditions from April 3 through April 5.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are on alert for light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

Isolated hailstorms are "very likely" over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana during the peak window of April 3–4.

Temperature Fluctuations

While Northwest India (excluding Uttar Pradesh) saw a brief dip in temperatures recently, the IMD predicts a gradual rise of 3–5°C through April 3.

However, this trend will be sharply reversed as the storm hits, with a projected fall of 3–5°C on April 4 and 5, bringing a temporary late-spring chill to the capital and surrounding states.

Advisory

The Met Department has issued a specific agromet advisory to mitigate potential losses. Farmers in the affected states are urged to:

Wheat and mustard harvests should be completed and moved to safe storage immediately.

Use hail nets or caps to protect fruit-bearing trees from mechanical damage.

Suspend irrigation and chemical spraying during the period of high wind and rain.