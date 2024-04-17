Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid a significant surge in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning for several states across the country, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In its latest weather forecast, the IMD has predicted a second heatwave spell in April for several states across the country for the next five days. Not only this, the weather forecast agency has also forecasted a fresh spell of rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between April 18 to April 21.

In Delhi and other NCR regions, the IMD predicts a cloudy sky with a chance of light rain and windy conditions.

The national capital today recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, which is two notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Temperature expected to further increase across India

A separate warning specifically for cities in Maharashtra such as Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad, indicating an impending heat wave expected this week has also been predicted by the IMD. Additionally, it has been warned that Mumbai and Thane districts in Maharashtra are likely to experience minimum temperatures ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD notification, heatwave conditions are forecasted to persist in Odisha and West Bengal until April 19, in Andhra Pradesh until April 18, in Telangana from April 17 to 18, and in North Goa till 16.

The weather department has forecasted hot and humid weather conditions for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala until April 18, and for West Bengal, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat, and Karnataka on April 16.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also bracing for high temperatures, with heatwave conditions expected to prevail in both states from April 16 to 18.

A heatwave alert has also been issued in West Bengal, where soaring temperatures are anticipated from April 17 to 19. In Kerala, a yellow alert has been issued in multiple districts, including Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, districts like Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kasargod are expected to experience high temperatures this week.

The IMD, in its latest forecast release, predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from April 16-20, north Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch on April 16-17; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 17-18 and Telangana on April 16-18.

The weather agency has also forecasted “hot and humid weather" over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema during April 16-20 and in Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on April 16-17.

Hot and humid weather will also prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat during April 16-18, Konkan and Goa during April 18-20.

Snowfall Likely in Himalayan Region

According to the information shared by the IMD, a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu-Kashmir and neighbourhood with trough aloft in middle tropospheric westerlies will result in isolated light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph have also been forecasted for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during April 18-21.

The weather agency has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during April 16-18 with possibility of isolated hailstorm over Sikkim on April 16.

