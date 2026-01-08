IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog & Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Multiple States, Check Here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extensive weather alert as several parts of India are gripped by extreme weather conditions. While a cold wave and very dense fog have impacted life in northern and central India, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has triggered heavy rainfall warnings for several southern states from today.

North India Under Orange Alert

A severe cold wave has tightened its grip over the northern plains, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Minimum temperatures have dropped significantly below normal, with Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh recording 2.0°C, the lowest in the plains in this season.

Visibility in the early hours of Thursday dropped to near zero in several parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains due to a thick blanket of fog. The dense fog has severely disrupted rail and air travel, with dozens of flights and long-distance trains reported to be delayed or rescheduled.

Cold Wave and Fog Warning

Very Dense Fog is likely to be expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Cold Wave Conditions are expected in parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Isolated areas of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh may witness frost, posing a risk to the crops.

Icy winds of the north, southern India is preparing for intense monsoon-like conditions. A deep depression currently situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Under its influence, the IMD has predicted a period of “Heavy” rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Rainfall Alert (Jan 8 – Jan 11)

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall, with peak intensity predicted between January 9 and 10. Isolated heavy rain is likely to remain through the weekend in Kerala and Mahe.

Safety Advisory