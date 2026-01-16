IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave to Persist in North India, Snowfall Likely Himalayan Regions

New Delhi: India is bracing for another day under intense winter conditions, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting persistent cold wave conditions and fog across large parts of the country, especially in the north and central regions.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, a combination of strong western disturbances and chilly winds will maintain below-normal temperatures over states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and adjoining areas over the next few days. Dense to very dense fog is expected to disrupt visibility across northern plains, potentially affecting travel on roads, railways, and at airports.

In the higher regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, weather models suggest light to moderate snowfall through January 21, with the chances of heavier snow in elevated areas. Some isolated rainfall is also possible in parts of northwest India between January 18 and 20.

The IMD has issued warnings of “cold day to severe cold day conditions” in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and western Uttar Pradesh, which could escalate health risks, especially among the elderly and young children exposed to prolonged cold.

Even as plains shiver under temperatures several degrees below normal, the meteorological department predicts that a fresh western disturbance arriving later this week may bring further snowfall to the Himalayan belt starting around January 20.

The national capital is also experiencing a cold wave, with temperatures dipping to around 5.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several airports across northern and eastern India witnessed severely reduced visibility due to dense to very dense fog, according to official data reported at 05.30 AM.

