Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Braces for Heavy Rain, IMD Forecasts Showers Until June 23; Orange Alert Issued for 8 States

IMD issued yellow alert in Delhi and orange alert in 8 states ahead of heavy rainfall. | Image: X

Weather Report: The national capital's maximum temperature has dropped slightly, bringing respite from intense heat waves and grilling temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city today.

All the districts in Delhi are expecting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, as IMD urges people to be prepared for heavy rainfall today.

For the Delhi-NCR region, there is a yellow alert today, from the Regional Meteorological Centre. Residents can expect a generally cloudy sky, very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning with gusty winds.” The alert might be lifted on June 23.

Nonetheless, wet spells will continue over the next 5-6 days. The maximum temperature will hover around 35-37 degrees Celsius today, while the minimum temperature can be around 25-27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are predicted to be around 77 percent.

Weather Across India

As India embraces meditation on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day today, citizens also have to brace up for heavy to very rains in various parts of the country.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura, in the wake of the expected heavy downpour in these regions. IMD's latest press release read, "Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over northwest Madhya Pradesh on 23rd June."

Besides the above states, IMD has issued a yellow alert for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

However, as per IMD, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are expected to remain hot and humid on June 21. There is a yellow alert for these regions too.

Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will witness heavy rainfall till June 26, while Jammu and Kashmir until June 21 and from June 25 to 26.

Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Northeast

According to IMD's June 20th prediction heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 7 days. The region will likely receive light to moderate rainfall in most places accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning.