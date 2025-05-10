sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 10th 2025, 08:15 IST

IMF Funding Pakistan For War, How Will Situation Deescalate: Omar Abdullah Hits Out At International Community

Omar Abdullah expressed disbelief at how global powers expected peace in the region while Pakistan receives financial support from international institutions.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
CM Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah expressed disbelief at how global powers expected peace in the region while Pakistan receives financial support from international institutions. | Image: ANI

Operation Sindoor: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit out at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for “reimbursing Pakistan for shelling Indian borders.” 

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Omar Abdullah expressed disbelief at how global powers expected peace in the region while Pakistan receives financial support from international institutions.

“I’m not sure how the ‘International Community’ thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places,” Abdullah wrote.

