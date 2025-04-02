Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 Approved as Rajya Sabha Gives Nod

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill aims to provide a comprehensive framework to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday approved the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha giving its approval. The Bill, which was passed by voice vote, was passed in the Lok Sabha last week.

Purpose of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, introduced by the Union Home Ministry, aims to provide a comprehensive framework to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration. The legislation seeks to streamline processes concerning the entry, stay, and exit of foreigners in India.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi voiced strong opposition to the Bill in Rajya Sabha, criticizing its implications for foreigners in India. Singhvi argued that the Bill sends a message that all foreigners are "potential criminals," subject to suspicion and surveillance. He further claimed that the legislation grants excessive power to low-ranking officials and lacks provisions for appeal, oversight, and accountability.

“I rise to oppose this Bill and seek substantial changes in its pernicious character,” Singhvi said. “It is clearly designed for ulterior motives by a control freak government bent upon sending out a message of fear through the architecture of omniscient, Orwellian surveillance for foreigners.”

Singhvi also expressed concerns over the Bill’s impact on India’s image, stating, “This Bill sends a message that all foreigners are potential criminals to be viewed with serious suspicion by India... India is to act as an unwelcome fortress for its unwanted non-guests.”

Support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill during its discussion in the Lok Sabha on March 27. He asserted that the legislation will provide the country with updated information about every foreigner visiting India and bolster national security.

Shah emphasized that foreigners coming to India for business, education, or investment would be welcomed, but those posing a security threat would face strict actions. "India is not a 'Dharamshala'," Shah remarked, reinforcing the government’s stance on ensuring national security.

Key Provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The Bill contains several critical provisions aimed at enhancing immigration control and internal security:

Punishment for Forged Documents: The Bill stipulates that anyone caught using a forged passport or visa for entering, staying, or exiting India could face up to seven years in prison, along with a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.

Reporting Requirements: Hotels, universities, educational institutions, hospitals, and nursing homes will be required to report information about foreigners staying with them, aiding in the tracking of overstaying foreigners.

Empowering the Centre: The Bill grants the Centre power to control places frequented by foreigners, allowing the government to close premises, impose specific conditions on their use, or deny access to certain foreigners.