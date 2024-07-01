sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:02 IST, July 1st 2024

Legal Experts Divided on New Laws, Some Hailing as 'Significant Step', Others Termed 'Draconian'.

The new laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- came into effect across the country from July 1.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Curtains on British-Era Rules, New Criminal Laws Take Effect Today: Key Changes You Should Know
Curtains on British-Era Rules, New Criminal Laws Take Effect Today: Key Changes You Should Know | Image: Representative/Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

21:02 IST, July 1st 2024