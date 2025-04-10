'Imported Without Any Tariff': How Netizens Reacted to Tahawwur Rana's Successful Extradition to India

New Delhi: 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was successfully extradited from United States to India on Thursday, a major breakthrough for the Indian investigation agencies, was produced before the NIA court in New Delhi where the probing agency sought a 14-day custody to conduct further interrogation of the terror plotter.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening formally arrested Tahawwur Rana immediately after his arrival at IGIA, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the United States.

NIA had secured Rana's extradition following years of sustained and concerted efforts, and after the terror mastermind's last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed.

The Mumbai terror attacks co-conspirator, in India now, will face a trial and grilled by the investigation agencies of how he actually planned one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country. The probing agencies is expected to leave no stone unturned to find out who were the other conspirators including Pakistanis involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which claimed lives of 166 people.

Tahawwur Rana was brought to Patiala House Court and produced before the special NIA court. The probing agency is seeking his custodial interrogation during which he will be confronted on evidence emails, travel records, testimonies collected to ascertain a fresh leads into the role of the Pakistani state actors.

Tahawwur Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley aka Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks.