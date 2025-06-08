In 2026 Election, BJP-AIADMK Will Form Government in Tamil Nadu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Madurai

Union Minister Amit Shah has said that the NDA government, comprising the BJP-AIADMK alliance, will be formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Addressing district and mandal level office bearers of the BJP in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Shah stated, "The NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be formed here in 2026. I live in Delhi, but my ears are always on Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin says that Amit Shah cannot defeat the DMK. He is right. Not me, but the people of Tamil Nadu will defeat you."

"I have been a part of many elections and understand the sentiments of the people. This time, the people of Tamil Nadu will uproot the DMK from the state," the Union Minister added.

During his speech, Shah also said that the NDA will form the government in West Bengal after the 2026 Assembly elections.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support of the Indian Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

"I want to thank the people of Tamil Nadu for the multiple 'Tiranga Yatras' held here after Operation Sindoor, in support of our brave soldiers and our leader, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

The Home Minister also reiterated his demand for medical and engineering courses in the state to be taught in the Tamil language.

"I want to repeat my request to the Tamil Nadu government: medical and engineering education should be offered in Tamil soon. Prime Minister Modi honored Tamil Nadu by installing the Sengol in Parliament, and I expect MK Stalin to write a letter to the PM thanking him for it," he said, addressing party office-bearers.