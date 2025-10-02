'In a Country Like...': Rahul Gandhi Criticises India's Healthcare & Education In Colombia

Columbia: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at EIA University in Colombia, triggered another controversy by criticising India’s healthcare and education systems. Rahul claimed that privatisation “doesn’t work” in a country like India. His speech drawing sharp reactions back home.

“In a country like India, simply privatising healthcare and education doesn’t work. We have tried it, but it didn’t work,” Gandhi said. “At least my party and I believe in solid government involvement in these sectors. Our top universities are public sector universities. While many states in India have not done well in primary education, higher education has been a big success.”

BJP leaders reacted saying Gandhi’s comments ignore the strides made in both sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. From Ayushman Bharat—the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme—to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the BJP government has focused on expanding access, improving quality, and integrating technology into public services.

Over the last few years Indian government has invested heavily in primary education through schemes like Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI Schools, aiming to uplift foundational learning.