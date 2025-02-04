Rashtrapati Bhavan to Host First Wedding. Meet The Bride - CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta

In a First, Rashtrapati Bhavan to Host a Wedding. Meet The Bride - CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta | Image: INSTAGRAM

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of India’s President, is set to host its first-ever wedding on February 12.

Poonam Gupta, who led the CRPF’s all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day Parade, has been granted permission to marry at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to reports, President Droupadi Murmu was highly impressed by Gupta’s conduct and service, leading her to approve the request.

A Historic Wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan

CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta, currently serving as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, received special approval from President Murmu to hold her wedding on the premises. Reports suggest that the President personally recommended the Mother Teresa Crown Complex as the venue upon learning about the event.

Gupta will marry fellow CRPF officer Avnish Kumar, who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The ceremony will have a restricted guest list, with only close relatives and friends in attendance, all of whom will be screened before entry.

Poonam Gupta: The First Person to Marry at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Poonam Gupta first gained national attention when she led the all-women CRPF contingent at the 74th Republic Day Parade. Before her posting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she served in a Naxal-affected region of Bihar .

Originally from Madhya Pradesh , Gupta holds multiple academic qualifications, including a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, a master’s in English literature, and a B.Ed from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. She secured the 81st rank in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam and has since been a dedicated officer.

Beyond her professional achievements, Gupta actively uses Instagram to raise awareness on topics such as women’s empowerment, student motivation, and fitness.

The wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be a private event, attended only by immediate family members. As per reports, President Murmu personally approved Gupta’s request due to her exemplary service and discipline.