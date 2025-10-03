In Colombia, Rahul Gandhi Explains Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes, BJP Calls it 'Gibberish'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed students at EIA University in Colombia, where he explained why cars are heavier than motorcycles. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized his explanation, calling it "gibberish."

During a seminar lecture, Gandhi posed a question: "To carry one passenger, a car requires 3,000 kg of metal, while a 100-kg motorcycle can carry two passengers. So, why does a motorcycle carry two passengers with just 150 kg of metal, while a car needs 3,000 kg?"

He elaborated, "In a motorcycle, when you have an impact, the engine is separated from you, so it doesn’t harm you. In a car, during an impact, the engine can move into the passenger compartment. Thus, cars are designed to prevent the engine from causing harm."

Gandhi further linked his explanation to electric mobility, stating, "Electric motors allow you to distribute power across multiple points in a vehicle. This decentralization of power is what makes them effective."

Reacting to Gandhi’s explanation, BJP’s media cell chief, Amit Malviya, shared a video of the lecture on his X handle and commented, "I haven’t heard this much gibberish in one go. If anyone can decode what Rahul Gandhi is trying to say here, I would be glad to be enlightened. But if you are as amused as I am, rest assured, you are not alone!"

Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP in Colombia Speech

During his interaction at EIA University, Gandhi accused the BJP-led central government of launching a "wholesale attack on Indian democracy."

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. However, there are structural flaws that India must address. The biggest challenge is the ongoing attack on democracy," Gandhi said.

He emphasized that India’s democratic system is crucial for preserving diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and religious beliefs to coexist. However, he warned that this system is under threat, posing a "major risk."

"There is currently a wholesale attack on this democratic system, which is a significant threat. Another major risk is the tension between differing regional perspectives. With 16–17 major languages and numerous religions, it is critical to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and provide them the space they need," he added.

BJP’s Response to Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

The BJP sharply criticized Gandhi’s comments. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of habitually demeaning India abroad instead of supporting the nation during significant occasions.

“Rahul Gandhi is abroad. It would have been better if, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, he had extended greetings to the people of the country. But instead, he chooses to speak against India,” Prasad said.

“When he is abroad, he says there is no democracy in India. While overseas, he insults India. If he continues doing this, the people of India will reject him completely. He will neither win seats nor earn public trust,” he added.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also slammed Gandhi’s remark that "Indian democracy is under attack."

Trivedi questioned Gandhi’s democratic credentials, calling him the "new head of a family that kept monarchy alive in the Congress under the guise of democracy."