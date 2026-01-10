In First Diplomatic Posting in India, Taliban Appoints Noor Ahmed Noor For Embassy in New Delhi | Image: X

New Delhi: In a significant step toward normalising bilateral relations, Afghanistan has appointed diplomat Noor Ahmed Noor to its Embassy in New Delhi. This marks the first such diplomatic posting to India since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, evolving from crisis-driven assistance toward structural governance partnerships.

Noor, who previously served as the First Political Director at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, arrived in the Indian capital this week to begin his new role. The appointment follows months of intensifying exchanges between Kabul and New Delhi on health, trade, and regional stability.

Healthcare as a Bridge

This move comes as Afghanistan increasingly looks to India as a significant partner in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. On December 20, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, emphasised that India is emerging as an alternative for the country’s medical needs, particularly as ties with Pakistan continue to deteriorate.

India has reaffirmed its commitment to this "new chapter" by pledging long-term supplies of medicines and health assistance. Recent aid packages, including over 70 tonnes of life-saving drugs and thousands of vaccine doses, have positioned New Delhi as a "reliable partner" in the eyes of the Afghan administration.

Easing Trade and Travel

In late November 2025, Minister of Commerce and Industry Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi announced that long-standing visa hurdles had been resolved. For the first time in years, Afghan citizens can now obtain Indian visas for medical treatment and business purposes.

Azizi’s visit also saw the reactivation of the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, designed to bypass land-route obstacles and boost bilateral trade beyond its current $1 billion valuation.

In October 2025, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made his first official trip to India, where he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. During that visit, Muttaqi expressed gratitude for the "warm welcome" and reiterated that Afghan territory would not be used against India.